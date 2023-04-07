Aletha Coleman Kirkwood Published 4:00 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Aletha Coleman-Kirkwood, 99, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023, Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at Crestwood Baptist Church Lumberton, Texas Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 1pm.

Aletha was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on April 17, 1923, to John Cleveland Coleman and Vallie Frances Bradshaw-Coleman.

She worked as a Teacher at Port Arthur Independent School District before retiring after fourteen years.

She was always involved in the community.

She and her husband George were charter members of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Port Arthur.

She was a member of P.E.O. chapter AT of Port Arthur, a member of Port Arthur Rotary Club, a member of Jefferson County Master Gardeners, she was past president of Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation, a member of the Port Arthur Beautification Commission, and she even received a Community Builder award from Port Arthur Masonic Lodge #1264 in 2016.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Baird Kirkwood, daughter, Holly Kirkwood, and her sister, Margie Hobbs.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Wilson and husband Charles of Lumberton, TX; three grandchildren, Cara Decker, Cristin Wilson, and Courtney Bruffey; four great-grandchildren, Landry Decker, Jace Decker, Charlie Bruffey, and Emmerson Bruffey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Port Arthur Rotary Club or Port Arthur P.E.O.