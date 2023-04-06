Henry H. “Hardy” Willis
Published 4:58 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023
HENRY H. “HARDY” WILLIS
Hardy was born May 1, 1949 in McKinney, TX to James & Patsy (Penland) Willis.
He left us on March 25, 2023. At the time of his death he was living in Houston but lived most of his life in Jefferson County.
He attended school in Nederland and was a welder.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark and niece Alex. Survived by his children James, Jeremy and Katie. Grandchildren Marcus, Savanna, Alex and gr. grandson Davidlee. Sisters Karen (Kevin) and Tammy (Mario) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was loved and will be missed by many.
You can leave messages and pictures as well as view online obituary at https://www.