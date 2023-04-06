Catherine Stelly Williams Published 4:56 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Catherine Stelly Williams, 83, was born in Opelousas, LA, on April 14, 1939.

She was the youngest daughter born to the late Ernest and Madeline Stelly.

She was joined in union to the late Clifton Williams until his death. Catherine departed this life and went to her heavenly home on March 30, 2023.

She was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, Class of 1957 and attended Lamar University for post high school education.

Catherine was a long-time member of Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church. She was a faithful and active member of the Usher Board, Thornton Circle, Choir, and served as an Encourager until her health began to fail.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five siblings, son-in-Law: Michael Johnson, Sr., and goddaughter: Barbara Williams.

Catherine is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Matthews, Betty Williams, Sandra Johnson, Paula Williams Johnson (Melvin), and Ericka Columbus Smith; sons: Clifton E. Williams, Sr., Kenneth R. Williams, Sr., and Darrell Williams (Ida); 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2pm Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 West 11th St., Port Arthur, Tx., 77640. Visitation will begin at 1pm and continue until service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.