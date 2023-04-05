PHOTO GALLERY — Career fair puts applicants in front of all Port Arthur ISD departments Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Shayla Cabrera has never worked in the field of education before. But among news the Port Arthur Independent School District was hosting a career fair Wednesday, the Port Arthur resident arrived to hopefully start a new career path.

“My family does work in all the school districts, and I like being in school,” she said. “I was always involved in things when I was in high school. It was always interesting.”

Cabrera, who has done administrative work for various businesses, was primarily seeking information about an administrative assistant position at Wheatley School of Early Childhood Programs.

“We get to lay the foundation for our children and set the stage for their learning fun, and creating that atmosphere where parents can also be engaged and know what’s expected,” Principal Fredia Washington said. “We take the pleasure in laying the foundation, and everyone else gets to build on what we made.”

The event hosted in the Memorial High School cafeteria brought together representatives from every campus as well as various departments to fill open positions for educators, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, child nutrition workers, custodians, maintenance personnel and more.

Ramona Parks and Deborah Schexnider of Booker T. Washington Elementary School said they were looking to fill two positions in special education, among others.

In addition, applicants had a chance at a new opportunity.

“We are also introducing the new position of adjunct teachers within PAISD,” a district statement read. “PAISD is looking for individuals who are passionate about the business of educating and supporting students, and wants to hire teachers and support staff who have a growth mindset, the ability to solve problems, effective communication and collaboration skills and the ability to adapt to a variety of situations that may arise in an educational setting.”

First year teachers can earn more than $51,000 per year.

In addition to exposure, applicants had a chance at door prizes and refreshments.

PAISD said there would be more opportunities for employment in the near future.