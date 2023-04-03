UPDATE: Nederland Police said runaway teenager is “safe” Published 5:58 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

UPDATE: The Nederland Police Department posted: “She is safe at home!”

Original story

The Nederland Police Department alerted the public to a “runaway” teenager on Monday and asked for help locating her.

Authorities are looking for Aneria Erielle Joseph, 16, who is 5’6”, 80 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Aneria was reported as a runaway Wednesday and was last seen Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. at Nederland High School.

Aneria was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white crocs. Aneria often wears her hair in a curly bun.

Anyone with information on Aneria’s whereabouts should contact Nederland Police at 409-723-1516 or your nearest law enforcement agency.