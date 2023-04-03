Port Arthur man killed in crash remembered as devoted father Published 7:30 am Monday, April 3, 2023

The family of Port Arthur man identified him and two others killed Friday as the victims in a tragic crash in Harris County.

According to a gofundme.com account organized by Regina Garcia, 22-year-old Andre Garcia was one of the victims, along with two of his close friends, identified in the fundraiser as Rashawn Richard and Jason De Los Santos.

“(Three) sons got taken away from us by a man who chose to drink and put people’s lives at death,” the account reads.

Andre Garcia, according to the gofundme, is “a man with friends and 2 children that he wanted to care and be there for no matter what happens.”

On Friday at approximately 12:27 a.m., Jonathan Lazo Jr. was operating a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound in the 16800 block of the East Freeway in the number 3 lane.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said an Infinity G37 was stopped in the 16800 block of the East Freeway in the outside shoulder with emergency flashers activated.

Three people were standing behind the stopped Infinity.

“Lazo Jr. failed to drive in a single marked lane, leaving the roadway to the south into the outside shoulder. Lazo Jr. struck the three complainants stopped by the Infinity,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Lazo Jr. continued to the east into the grassy median and struck several small trees and rolled onto his left side.”

Authorities said the three individuals struck showed no signs of life at the collision scene due to their injuries sustained in the crash.

12news.com initially reported a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy said two of the individuals killed were from Port Arthur.

Police said Lazo Jr. showed signs of intoxication or impairment and was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the case.