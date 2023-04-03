PHOTO FEATURE — Groves celebrates Easter with children’s egg hunt

A crowd gathers are the Easter Egg hunt in Groves. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Taft Elementary School student Abella Ceja, 5, gets in the spirit of the Groves Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Groves Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Letha Knaus and Peter Cottontail (Ronnie Bass) take in some Easter fun. Magnolia Manor sponsored Peter Cottontail’s visit. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Children rush the scene of Saturday’s Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
There were plenty of goodies given away as prizes with the Easter Egg hunt in Groves. (Natalie Picazo/The News)