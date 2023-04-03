Neches Federal Credit Union honored for marketing, business development Published 1:36 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

PORT NECHES — Neches Federal Credit Union has recently been recognized for its outstanding marketing and business development efforts.

The honors came at the Credit Union National Association Marketing & Business Development Council Conference.

Neches FCU received 14 prestigious Diamond Awards, which company officials said is a testament to the credit union’s commitment to fostering innovative ideas that enhance the financial well being of their members.

The Diamond Awards, representing the pinnacle of credit union marketing and business development across the country, honor credit unions in 36 categories including brand awareness, digital marketing, social media, video and community/PR efforts.

This year’s Diamond Awards competition received 1,246 entries.

Neches Federal Credit Union’s 14 awards were recognition for creative excellence and outstanding results in their partnership with the Houston Astros, business development initiatives, financial literacy efforts and their commitment to social responsibility through Children’s Miracle Network/Credit Union for Kids.