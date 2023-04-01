Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 20-26

Published 12:22 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 20 to March 26:

  • Jacob Santillan Perez, 30, driving while intoxicated/open container
  • Kasey Emerson, 34, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jose Valencia, 25, other agency warrant(s)
  • Kyle York, 33, other agency warrant(s)
  • Tricia Gillis, 49, driving while intoxicated
  • Autumn Davis, 25, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 20 to March 26:

March 20

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 5500 block of FM 366.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 900 block of Wilson.

March 21

  • Theft and burglary of a building was reported in the 2000 block of 9th Street.

March 22

  • Harassment was reported in the 2700 block of Hughann.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1700 block of 8th Street.

March 23

  • False or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2000 block of 5th Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 5000 block of FM 366.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Merriman.

March 24

  • A person was arrested other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Birchwood.

March 25

  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Grigsby.

March 26

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

