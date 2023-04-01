Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 20-26 Published 12:22 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 20 to March 26:

Jacob Santillan Perez, 30, driving while intoxicated/open container

Kasey Emerson, 34, other agency warrant(s)

Jose Valencia, 25, other agency warrant(s)

Kyle York, 33, other agency warrant(s)

Tricia Gillis, 49, driving while intoxicated

Autumn Davis, 25, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 20 to March 26:

March 20

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 5500 block of FM 366.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 900 block of Wilson.

March 21

Theft and burglary of a building was reported in the 2000 block of 9th Street.

March 22

Harassment was reported in the 2700 block of Hughann.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1700 block of 8th Street.

March 23

False or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2000 block of 5 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 5000 block of FM 366.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Merriman.

March 24

A person was arrested other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Birchwood.

March 25

Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Grigsby.

March 26