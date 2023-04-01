Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 20-26
Published 12:22 am Saturday, April 1, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 20 to March 26:
- Jacob Santillan Perez, 30, driving while intoxicated/open container
- Kasey Emerson, 34, other agency warrant(s)
- Jose Valencia, 25, other agency warrant(s)
- Kyle York, 33, other agency warrant(s)
- Tricia Gillis, 49, driving while intoxicated
- Autumn Davis, 25, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 20 to March 26:
March 20
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 5500 block of FM 366.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 900 block of Wilson.
March 21
- Theft and burglary of a building was reported in the 2000 block of 9th Street.
March 22
- Harassment was reported in the 2700 block of Hughann.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1700 block of 8th Street.
March 23
- False or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2000 block of 5th Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 5000 block of FM 366.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Merriman.
March 24
- A person was arrested other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Birchwood.
March 25
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Grigsby.
March 26
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood.