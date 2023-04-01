KATHIE’S KORNER — Find “Soft Day” faith and fun in the rain Published 12:02 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

When I begin my day outside on my deck with my husband, our Great Dane, prayer, coffee and a fire in our chimnea and it’s a cool, breezy, spring morning, I am reminded of a dear. It’s funny, brilliant Buck Majors from the days on our 55-acre farm in Washington.

A strong, logger who “sailed the day,” meaning he worked everyday except in the wind (falling trees). He loved life and had fun sayings for everything!

My favorite was on gray, even light rain days, he called them, “Soft Days.”

If you think of it: cool, gray days should be called “Soft Days.” They’re usually breezy, comfortable weather and easy on the eyes for fishing, traveling or gardening.

You can think of more, but most people think of them as nasty or depressing, because they can’t see the sunshine, but it’s there, just covered up.

That one little saying and the Bible changed my attitude about weather.

Also, the Bible reminds us how Jesus was in a boat with His disciples when a storm came on, suddenly, but He calmed the storm. So, make sure you’re in the boat with Him and you’ll always be safe.

Ask Him to be your Lord and Savior.

The Bible has a few but profound places where It talks about “Soft” from our speech to clothing and keeping a soft heart.

Proverbs 15:1 Amplified Bible: “A soft answer turns away wrath (anger)…

Proverbs 25:15 Amplified Bible: Judges, rulers and wise men used soft speech to interrogate, pacify and teach, breaking down the most bonelike resistance, sometimes, in listeners.

Matthew 11:8 Amplified Bible Jesus said, “Behold, those who wear soft clothing are in the houses of Kings.”

If He’s your King, your house is His and feel free to wear soft clothing, better than stiff or scratchy.

So, enjoy all the “Soft Days” and remember, it’s all God’s weather!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.