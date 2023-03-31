Port Arthur ISD responding to middle school treat, urge caution for parents Published 9:02 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Port Arthur Independent School District officials are responding this morning to a threat involving a local middle school.

“We are aware of the alleged online threat to Lincoln Middle School and are taking additional precautions to ensure our campus remains safe,” a district statement reads.

District officials stress there is no need for parents to pick up their children.

“We advise all campuses to remain vigilant in their routine security measures,” the district said.