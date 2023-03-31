Port Arthur ISD responding to middle school treat, urge caution for parents

Published 9:02 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By PA News

Port Arthur Independent School District officials are responding this morning to a threat involving a local middle school.

“We are aware of the alleged online threat to Lincoln Middle School and are taking additional precautions to ensure our campus remains safe,” a district statement reads.

District officials stress there is no need for parents to pick up their children.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“We advise all campuses to remain vigilant in their routine security measures,” the district said.

More BREAKING NEWS

Texas Department of Transportation outlines several Port Arthur road closures this week

TxDOT outlines alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 on Wednesday

Police ask for help locating armed robbery suspect

National Weather Service outlines bad weather for this afternoon, into Thursday

Print Article