Kenneth Lofton Jr. adds to his basketball success, earns G League Rookie of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies Two-Way player Kenneth Lofton Jr., a Memorial High School graduate, was named the 2022-23 KIA NBA G League Rookie of the Year, the NBA G League announced Friday.

In 17 appearances in the regular season, Lofton averaged 20.2 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals.

Lofton scored 20+ points in eight games and 30+ points twice, including a career-high 33 points against Delaware on Feb. 3.

Lofton secured the first triple-double of his career on Feb. 7 against Birmingham, finishing with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. He notched nine double-doubles throughout the regular season.

The 20-year-old was named to the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars as a member of the NBA G League team and also participated in the NBA G League NEXT Up game on Feb. 19.

Undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in the 2022 NBA Draft, Lofton signed a Two-Way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on July 2, 2022