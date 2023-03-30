Woman dies after being hit by vehicle; police working to determine cause of the crash

Published 4:43 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Mary Meaux

ORANGE — Police in Orange Thursday are investigating what appears to have been an auto-pedestrian death.

Orange Police Lt. Stephen Ward said they were called to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at approximately 5:36 a.m. where a woman had seemingly been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was brought to a Beaumont hospital where she later died.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police have identified the woman but had not released her name Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin.

The driver that is believed to have hit the woman stayed at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. No citations have been given and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Ward said.

More News

UPDATE: Suspects named following Port Neches arrests for metal theft

Port Arthur native remembers late twin, Jan Hollier, with whom she shared music career

Awareness Vigil set for Monday highlights need for more volunteers to help children

Committee selects recipients of 2023 Environmental Champions Grant Initiative

Print Article