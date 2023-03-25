KATHIE’S KORNER — Boundaries are healthy for children and faith Published 12:02 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

If we realize that we have negative boundaries in our minds, holding us back from a more successful line and life, know that we can change our minds by first admitting it’s there, then plan a change.

I think we are taught what we can or can’t do from our past, but we can be free and more organized and comfortable in our thinking with different boundaries in the sphere of our activities.

Romans 12:2 Amplified Bible: “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed and progressively changed by the renewing of your mind …”

“… that which is good and acceptable and perfect in God’s plan and purpose for you.”

Ask God to be your Heavenly Father and follow Him.

Children Flourish

I know from experience of raising three strong, creative, active, children and visiting grandchildren that the boundaries my husband and I set in our home were respected and carried out by them all through their growing-up lives, thriving with very few, challenges.

I believe if the children, young and older, know the limits of their time, space and consequences for their actions if breaking a rule. They are easier to enjoy and protect (as sometimes the wrong people are out there hugging our children).

Retired football coach Tom Landry once said in an interview about his family. Hug yours, everyday.

I believe everyone desires and would be healthier with boundaries of their own.

Do not think of them as confines, keeping them from activities or people who might be destructive to their lives.

They are protective and reminders of a productive, quality of life on a more peaceful path, especially with God!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.