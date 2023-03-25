Get to know the Start-Up Business of the Year: Glamorous Nails Published 12:44 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Port Arthur salon and school Glamorous Nails, open since August, has already earned an important distinction — Start-Up Business of the Year.

The award comes through the Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development Center, and owner Joelkys Acevedo calls it an honor.

The salon is located at 8675 9th Avenue and is not the first business started by the Dominican Republic native.

While in her home country she had two nail salons with friends who worked in the area. The idea was to offer both services, nail care and hair care, in the same establishment, she said via translator.

The entrepreneur wanted more and began to study to be a teacher to others wanting to learn the nail business.

She described the best part of her job as direct contact with people.

“Both with my students and with my clients,” Acevedo said. “I have the opportunity to open horizons to other people, to help them turn their dreams into reality. I can train women through my classes and they can create their own source of work. As for my clients, I’m not just a manicurist, which I love to do.”

Acevedo said she is more than a teacher and business owner. She is a counselor with ears to listen, arms to hug with and a Christian who prays.

“I have the ability to brighten someone’s day just by applying red nail polish,” she said. “God has put words in my mouth to bring out of the darkness an extraordinary woman who doesn’t know she is. To Him be the glory. These are the best parts of my job, without a doubt.”

Acevedo was asked what advice she has for someone wanting to start their own business. She answered with positive words.

“With commitment, passion, a lot of effort, resistance and above all love,” she said. “Everything you set your mind to can be achieved. Regardless of the point where you have to start. Everything is possible for the one who believes.”

Glamorous Nails is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and classes are taught on Sundays. Information on classes and services are available on social media.

Email joelkys1106@gmail.com for more information.