4 indicted after man beaten, waterboarded for disability funds, police say Published 12:42 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

BEAUMONT — Two men and two women were indicted this week in connection with the beating and waterboarding of a man during a robbery.

Police believe Stephen Adams, 27; Rebekah Foyil, 28; Louis Franklin, 30; and Equatta Youtta Weatherall, 35, are responsible for the Feb. 13 crimes. They were indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

As of Friday afternoon, all four individuals remained in the Jefferson County Correctional facility on bonds totaling $400,000 each.

Beaumont police responded to Autumn Oaks Apartments, 3190 Eastex Freeway, where they met with the victim who had been severely beaten in the face and body for several hours, according to probable cause affidavits.

The victim’s eyes were swollen shut and there was a large swelling across his entire forehead.

The victim told police two men dragged him from his apartment to their apartment against his will. While there they reportedly began punching him in the face. He then fell to the ground, where they allegedly kicked him in the face and one stomped on his face with steel toe boots.

The victim said the men took his wallet and cell phone from his pockets and demanded his banking information related to his disability money.

Two women, Foyil and Weatherall, kicked the victim’s head while on the ground, the document says.

The victim said Franklin and Adams tied his hands behind his back and dragged him to the shower and forced his head under the faucet with the water running, waterboarding style, and demanded the pin code for the victim’s phone.