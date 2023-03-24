Janis Marie Evans Published 12:25 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

05/13/1945 – 03/17/2023

On March 17, 2023, Janis Marie Evans, beloved Aunt, and friend to all, was called home to glory at the young age of 77 with her “daughter/niece Krickette”, at her side in Temple, TX.

Janis was born in Port Arthur, TX and gained a degree at Baylor University in Education.

She was an educator for 35 years before retiring to take care of her elderly parents.

Janis had a passion for helping others and was the strongest, most compassionate and encouraging person placing others needs above her own.

She was a true servant of Christ who she loved and testified to her entire life. She had sass, class and loved getting to know new people as she knew no strangers.

Her knowledge and servant hood will be passed down through generations and her spark and love of life will forever be remembered by those who knew her.

Janis was known for her love of teaching, endless dedication to helping others, her sense of humor and infinite wisdom, her love of animals, and obsession with fluffy scrambled egg sandwiches.

She leaves behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.

Janis is survived by her Niece and husband Kristian & Charles Rivera with their three children, Alex, Noah and Hannah; Niece Paige Arnold with her two children; Niece and husband Julie & Tim Dougher with their three children; Niece Michelle Barras; and Nephew and wife Kris & Carrie Barras with their two children.

Janis is pre-deceased by her Parents Henry and Lois Pace; and her Sisters Peggy Barras and Cheryl Broussard.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Janis on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 am at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, 5200 39th St., Groves, TX 77619.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 5 pm until 8pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.