Man’s Port Arthur arrest for PCP leads to quarter-century prison sentence Published 3:49 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Port Arthur Police stopped a suspected intoxicated subject in the summer of 2020.

Fast forward to this week and it has finally led to the man receiving a quarter-century prison sentence.

State District Judge Buddie Hahn of the Drug Impact Court of Jefferson County accepted a jury verdict Thursday and sentenced Jeremiah Jerome Walker, 39, to 25 years in prison.

Jefferson County District Attorney Keith Giblin made the announcement, saying the case originated June 27, 2020, when patrol officers from the Port Arthur Police Department responded to a call about a man walking around an apartment complex while intoxicated.

When officers arrived, Walker was slow to respond and showed signs of being under the influence of PCP.

Officers found a Scope bottle with a yellow liquid in the defendant’s pocket; the officers believed the yellow liquid to be PCP.

The substance was sent to the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab, which confirmed that it was Phencyclidine, PCP, weighing more than 7 grams.

Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Because of his prior convictions, Walker faced Habitual Offender felony punishment range of 25 to 99 years, or life, in prison.

A 12-person jury deliberated for under an hour before returning a verdict of 25 years.

Tommy Coleman, prosecutor in the case, said the D.A.’s office is getting caught up on the backlog of pre-COVID cases.

He said Walker has a previous criminal history, including four felony convictions including one for burglary of a habitation and two for delivery of a controlled substance.

“I have no doubt this played a role in the jury’s decision to sentence the defendant to 25 years,” Coleman said.