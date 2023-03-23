Harold Sylvia “Demp” Published 5:29 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Harold Sylvia was born February 6, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas. He passed away March 11, 2023.

He was the only child of the late Loretta Forrest and Dempsy Diles.

His maternal grandparents were Felice and Alex Forrest.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Sylvia “Ollie” Bernard Sylvia.

He was employed by the US Postal Service for 30 years.

He and Sylvia were dedicated parishioners of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

In recent years, Harold rejoined the church family at Sacred Heart.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Jackie Wickliffe; his son, Harold “Rusty” Sylvia; and granddaughter, Lisa Wickliffe.

Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Texas.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington Ave., Port Arthur, Texas.

The funeral mass will follow at 10:00 a.m.