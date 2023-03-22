The W.H. Stark House announces Spring Open House Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

ORANGE — The community is invited to see the blooms, brilliance and beauty of The W.H. Stark House during Spring Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1.

The event is held during the City of Orange’s Art in the Park located in Stark Park.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the first and second floors of the home during this art themed day,” said Hannah Danielson, director of education for The W.H. Stark House.

“We will also have a community rock art painting project in the Carriage House. The decorated rocks will be displayed throughout the flower beds on our beautiful grounds during summer programs.”

The W.H. Stark House was built from 1893 to 1895.

The Queen Anne style has many Victorian architectural features including bay windows, a turret and an asymmetrical floor plan. Three brick chimneys with corbelling work connect to nine fireplaces.

The historical house was solidly constructed to survive the extreme weather that sometimes occurs in Southeast Texas. The foundation is brick with concrete plaster to offer structural strength and protection from high water.

The exterior walls are ten inches thick with two layers of diagonal storm sheeting, while the interior double walls are sixteen inches thick. Cypress is the basic material for the structure, due to the damp conditions of the area.

All of the lumber for the framework came from the family-operated Lutcher & Moore Lumber Company, and each board was measured and cut for a precise fit.

“We are extremely excited to open the house to visitors for our Spring Open House. This is a great time of year for visitors to explore our blooming grounds and see the well preserved art, books and treasures from around the world inside the house,” said Danielson.

Timed tickets are available upon arrival and may not be booked in advance.

All ages are welcome, but groups with children in arms or limited mobility will have access to the first floor only.

Please note: The W.H. Stark House is not wheelchair or stroller accessible and requires climbing steps to enter.

For more information about The W.H. Stark House or Spring Open House, visit whstarkhouse.org.

The W.H. Stark House is located at 610 Main Avenue in Orange.

Admission is free of charge.