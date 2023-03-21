Taryn Brunet’s Gold Medalist showing leads Lady Bulldogs powerlifting

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By PA News

Nederland's Taryn Brunet was the Gold Medalist in the 123lb division. (Courtesy photo)

The Nederland High School Lady Bulldogs powerlifting team placed seventh at the UIL Girls Powerlifting State Meet in Frisco.

Lady Bulldogs individual accomplishments include:

• Taryn Brunet- Gold Medalist in the 123-pound division

• Andrea Pulido – Placed fifth in the 220-pound division

• Jadyn Walker- Placed fourth place in the 259-pound division

• Mia Watler- Placed fourth place in the 259-plus pound division

Andrea Pulido, Taryn Brunet, Mia Watler and Jadyn Walker

