Taryn Brunet’s Gold Medalist showing leads Lady Bulldogs powerlifting Published 12:02 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Nederland High School Lady Bulldogs powerlifting team placed seventh at the UIL Girls Powerlifting State Meet in Frisco.

Lady Bulldogs individual accomplishments include:

• Taryn Brunet- Gold Medalist in the 123-pound division

• Andrea Pulido – Placed fifth in the 220-pound division

• Jadyn Walker- Placed fourth place in the 259-pound division

• Mia Watler- Placed fourth place in the 259-plus pound division