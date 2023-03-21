Taryn Brunet’s Gold Medalist showing leads Lady Bulldogs powerlifting
Published 12:02 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023
The Nederland High School Lady Bulldogs powerlifting team placed seventh at the UIL Girls Powerlifting State Meet in Frisco.
Lady Bulldogs individual accomplishments include:
• Taryn Brunet- Gold Medalist in the 123-pound division
• Andrea Pulido – Placed fifth in the 220-pound division
• Jadyn Walker- Placed fourth place in the 259-pound division
• Mia Watler- Placed fourth place in the 259-plus pound division