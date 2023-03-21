Helen Foreman Orsort Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Helen Foreman Orsort, 94, was born February 5, 1929, in Port Arthur, TX.

She was the second of four children born to Beatrice Dugas Foreman.

She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Louis Orsort. Helen was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Arthur before relocating to Houston, Tx where she joined St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She was employed with Nielsen’s Gift Shop in Port Arthur for over 40 years.

Helen departed this life to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 18, 2023. In the journey of her life she fought a good fight. She has finished her race and she kept her faith. She put herself in the Hands of the Lord.

Helen was preceded in death by her mother Beatrice, and two brothers Roy Foreman and Jesse Foreman.

Helen is survived by her three children, Daryllyn Orsort Harrison of Port Arthur and Shirley & Belinda Foreman of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Andrea Harrison, Richard Harrison (Markita), Christopher Harrison (Tongania), and LaVette Harrison Milner (Brandon); six great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; and one devoted sister, Dorothy Milstead of Port Arthur.

Services for Ms. Orsort will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4600 Reed Road, Houston, TX with a viewing starting at 8:45 AM.

Mausoleum crypt side entombment will be Friday, March 24, 2023, 1:00 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Port Arthur, TX