Texas Department of Transportation details SH 87 lane restrictions this week in Port Arthur Published 10:00 am Monday, March 20, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a limited traffic warning impacting Port Arthur motorists all week.

According to TxDOT, SH 87 at Taylors Bayou will be down to one lane of traffic through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for repairs.

Expect possible delays.