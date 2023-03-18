Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 6-12 Published 12:22 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 6 to March 12:

Dustin Redman, 45, assault, resisting arrest

Amber McShan, 33, other agency warrant(s)

Jason Boatman, 42, other agency warrant(s)

Michael Brown, Jr., 26, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 6 to March 12:

March 6

No reports.

March 7

Officer investigated a report of arson in the 300 block of Ave. B.

March 8

No reports.

March 9

No reports.

March 10

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

March 11

A person was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 1600 block of Grigsby.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of Lexington.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.

March 12