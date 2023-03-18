Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 6-12

Published 12:22 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 6 to March 12:

  • Dustin Redman, 45, assault, resisting arrest
  • Amber McShan, 33, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jason Boatman, 42, other agency warrant(s)
  • Michael Brown, Jr., 26, other agency warrant(s)

 

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 6 to March 12:

March 6

  • No reports.

March 7

  • Officer investigated a report of arson in the 300 block of Ave. B.

March 8

  • No reports.

March 9

  • No reports.

March 10

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

March 11

  • A person was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 1600 block of Grigsby.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Lexington.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.

March 12

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.
  • An assault was reported in the 700 block of Royal.

