Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 6-12
Published 12:22 am Saturday, March 18, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 6 to March 12:
- Dustin Redman, 45, assault, resisting arrest
- Amber McShan, 33, other agency warrant(s)
- Jason Boatman, 42, other agency warrant(s)
- Michael Brown, Jr., 26, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 6 to March 12:
March 6
- No reports.
March 7
- Officer investigated a report of arson in the 300 block of Ave. B.
March 8
- No reports.
March 9
- No reports.
March 10
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
March 11
- A person was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 1600 block of Grigsby.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Lexington.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.
March 12
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.
- An assault was reported in the 700 block of Royal.