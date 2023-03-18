Port Arthur Little Theatre presents The Outsiders Published 12:24 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

Port Arthur Little Theatre is presenting The Outsiders, with performances scheduled this month and next month.

The play is adapted by Christopher Sergel from the book by S.E. Hinten and directed by Andrea Eymard.

Performances are planned March 24-26, 31, April 1 and 2. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays at the theater, 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur.

The drama deals with real people, seen through the eyes of young Ponyboy, a greaser on the wrong side of life, caught up in territorial battles between the have-it-made rich kids – the Socs – and the tough, underprivileged “Greaser” family.

While the Socs appear to have everything, the only thing a Greaser has is his friends, as these young people try to find themselves and each other.

As the sadness of sophistication begins to reach them, many relationships reach a resolution.

Tickets available at palt.org

Reservations can be made by calling 409-727-PALT.

It’s $13 for general adult, $11 for senior citizens (62+)/active duty military and $9 for students (elementary through college).