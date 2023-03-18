Legacy CDC hosting open houses in Port Arthur, opportunity for down payment assistance

Published 12:36 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

By PA News

Mayor Thurman Bartie speaks at the open house in 2022 for Legacy Community Development Corporation. (Monique Batson/The News)

Legacy Community Development Corporation officials are hosting open houses for their two newest homes in Port Arthur.

The event is Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The homes are located at 901 and 909 Stillwell Blvd. Interested buyers can tour the homes and, if they qualify, may receive down payment assistance from the City of Port Arthur up to $40,000.

Legacy Community Development Corporation is led by Port Arthur native Vivian L. Ballou.

Based in Port Arthur, Legacy Community Development Corporation (Legacy CDC) is a nonprofit that develops affordable housing and provides financial counseling to low- to-moderate income families in Southeast Texas.

The organization has development contracts throughout Southeast Texas and Houston.

For more information on Legacy Community Development Corporation, call 409-832-2723.

