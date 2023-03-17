FivePoint promotes Mid County resident Published 12:19 am Friday, March 17, 2023

FivePoint Credit Union President and CEO Erik M. Shaw on Thursday announced that Darian Watts has been promoted to Member Solutions Manager for the credit union. Darian joined the credit union in September 2022 as a Loan Consultant and has a total of ten years of progressive experience in the banking and credit union industries, holding roles such as Collections Manager, Client Experience and Operations Manager, Member Relations Representative and Head Teller. Darian is a graduate Nederland High School, and she currently resides in Groves with her husband, daughter and stepson.