UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office identifies woman after body found wrapped in plastic Published 9:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

On Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the name of the woman found dead earlier in the week near Vidor.

Authorities said the victim is Jenny Baxter, adding deputies located what appeared to be a body wrapped in plastic.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was called in to further investigate the scene with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and Jefferson County Crime Lab.

A search warrant was obtained, and after an autopsy the decedent was later identified as Jenny Baxter.

The circumstances involving her death are currently being investigated.

(Original story)

VIDOR — A welfare check Tuesday at an Orange County mobile home park led to a death investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff Office was dispatched just before 2 p.m. to 206 FM 1131 near Vidor. Capt. Joey Jacobs said a body was discovered during the welfare check.

The name of the individual has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The body was brought from Denbow Mobile Home Park to the Jefferson County morgue, and an autopsy is pending.

Jacobs said Texas Rangers and the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab assisted the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement are not saying if the individual is male or female or if the person lived at the residence.

Jacobs said deputies are in communication with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The case is actively under investigation, he said.