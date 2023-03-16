Several local teachers among those selected for grants Published 12:22 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Beaumont Foundation of America on Wednesday announced the 16 recipients of the Wayne A. Reaud Excellence in Education Award.

Since 2009 the Foundation has recognized superior teachers whose dedication and leadership inspire both students and fellow educators. The awards provide public acclaim and financial rewards to these teachers who are furthering excellence in education throughout Southeast Texas.

Wayne A. Reaud, Chairman of the Board, said, “Education is the key to a better future and great teachers are the key to education. Our winners are outstanding representatives of excellence in education.”

The recipients were first nominated by campus committees. The winners are selected by the Beaumont Foundation and will be honored at a May 16 awards banquet. Each will receive $10,000 in recognition of exemplary contribution to the lives of their students.

This year’s recipients are:

Elementary

Judy Brownlie, Bridge City Intermediate School, Bridge City ISD

Beverly Dean, Newton Elementary School, Newton ISD

Randee Hodgkins, Sallie Curtis Elementary School, Beaumont ISD

Ashley Lofton, Port Neches Elementary School, Port Neches-Groves ISD

Jenny McLaughlin, China Elementary School, Hardin-Jefferson ISD

Middle School

Kayla D. Conner, Woodville Middle School, Woodville ISD

Charles M. Dodson, Groves Middle School, Port Neches-Groves ISD

Miste Tyner Henderson, Marshall Middle School, Beaumont ISD

Robbi Hussey, CO Wilson Middle School, Nederland ISD

Karen L. Key, Kountze Middle School, Kountze ISD

Michele Lee Moss, Vidor Junior High School, Vidor ISD

High School