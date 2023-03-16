James “J.T.” Johnson Published 4:50 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

1936-2023

Mr. James “J.T.” Johnson was born to the union of Wilma Davis Johnson and James Johnson on April 22, 1936 in Longview, Texas.

Mr. Johnson moved to Silsbee, Texas at the age of seven after his mother, Wilma Johnson’s untimely passing.

There, he was reared by his aunt Rendy Williams. He attended Waldo Matthew High School.

Mr. Johnson served in the United States Army, from which he was honorably discharged.

Mr. Johnson also worked at Sunbeam Bakery and Jefferson County Mosquito Control. After working for Gulf Oil for more than 20 years as a Process Operator, he retired from Chevron Refinery.

Mr. Johnson was an ardent follower of Shilo Baptist Church, which was presided over by the late Rev. Samuel Joseph, Sr. and is currently presided over by Rev. Carl Fontenot, Sr. Mr. Johnson was as a former Deacon, former President of the Brotherhood, and a former Usher Board Member.

On March 7, 2023, Mr. Johnson departed his earthly home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilma and James Johnson; his aunt, Rendy Williams; his wife of 61 years, Shirley Marie Eglin-Johnson; his daughter, Carolyn Johnson; his brothers, Bobby, Robbie, Jesse, and Willie Johnson; as well as his sister, Mary Alice Johnson-Woods.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sisters, Mozell Shelton and Helen Jean Smith; his daughters, Sharon (Joseph) Stevens and Germaine Francois; his sons, Gary, Gerald, Tony, and Jamie Johnson; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; 2 good friends, Willie Thornton and Lionel Ford; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Shilo Baptist Church, 1725 Bluebonnet, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be Monday, March 20, 2023 in Houston National Cemetery.