Groves woman accused in stabbing accepts deal that lowers potential sentence

Published 12:26 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Barbara Kennerly

A Groves woman deemed a habitual offender due to prior convictions accepted a 7-year cap in sentencing following a 2020 stabbing.

Barbara Kennerly, 62, accepted the sentencing this week. Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens ordered a pre-sentencing report from the probation department. This is done when a person agrees to a cap in sentencing and typically includes background information and criminal history, Assistant District Attorney Mike Laird said.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon usually carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and can include up to a $10,000 fine. A habitual offender is a person who has at least two prior felony convictions, which Kennerly has.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The sentence for a habitual offender is enhanced to five to 99 years or life and the DA’s office offered the 7-year cap, which she accepted.

The current case stems from a 2020 altercation in which Kennerly cut another woman with a knife.

Sentencing is set for a future date not yet determined.

More News

Additional details released in drowning deaths of mom, two children

Port Arthur officials address ongoing animal shelter concerns

Quasquicentennial committee unveils more as historic year continues

Several local teachers among those selected for grants

Print Article