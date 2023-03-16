Groves woman accused in stabbing accepts deal that lowers potential sentence Published 12:26 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

A Groves woman deemed a habitual offender due to prior convictions accepted a 7-year cap in sentencing following a 2020 stabbing.

Barbara Kennerly, 62, accepted the sentencing this week. Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens ordered a pre-sentencing report from the probation department. This is done when a person agrees to a cap in sentencing and typically includes background information and criminal history, Assistant District Attorney Mike Laird said.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon usually carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and can include up to a $10,000 fine. A habitual offender is a person who has at least two prior felony convictions, which Kennerly has.

The sentence for a habitual offender is enhanced to five to 99 years or life and the DA’s office offered the 7-year cap, which she accepted.

The current case stems from a 2020 altercation in which Kennerly cut another woman with a knife.

Sentencing is set for a future date not yet determined.