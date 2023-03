Groves couple celebrating 67 years together Published 12:20 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

James Miller and Mary “Mae” Miller of Groves were married March 31, 1956, and are celebrating their 67th anniversary this month. They have four children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Their celebration will be with family and lifelong friends. The couple have been faithful members of Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church for 64 years.