Federal drug charges pending following sting Published 12:30 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Recent drug related arrests in Port Arthur targeted what law enforcement officers suspect are mid-level drug traffickers.

Last week Port Arthur Police Department’s Narcotics and Gun Unit, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, arrested Bridgette Allen Ramirez, 50, on federal drug charges while at a local game room. Police allegedly found Ramirez with two baggies of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, and additional drug charges are pending.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the woman was a customer at the game room when she was arrested.

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ramirez was transferred to the U.S. Marshal’s Office the next day.

Also last week, a lengthy investigation over several months led to the March 7 arrest of Solomon Everfield Jr., 46, following a traffic stop, police said.

PAPD’s Narcotics and Gun Unit along with DEA agents arrested Everfield on three federal charges: conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Solomon was transferred to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

A 39-year-old woman, Shaherah Dorsey, was reportedly in the vehicle with Solomon at the time of the traffic stop and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Police said she had more than 18 grams of powder cocaine hidden on her.

Dorsey was arrested March 7 and released on accusation three days later.

Duriso said he is thankful for being able to use the resources provided by the DEA.

“We appreciate the cooperation we had with the federal authorities working to allow us to get mid-level dealers off the street,” Duriso said.

