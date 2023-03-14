King Beasley Withers Sr. Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

King Beasley Withers Sr., 92, of Groves passed on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home.

King was born on June 7, 1930 in Silsbee, Texas to parents Fannie Kate (Etheridge) and William Clark Withers.

He had lived in the Groves area since 1974; prior in Port Arthur. King had worked as a Field Engineer for Texaco Oil Refinery, retiring in 1985.

He had served his country in the US Army as a supply clerk and he had received three bronze stars during the Korean War.

King was a kind and caring person who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Fannie Withers, his wife, Camilla Ann Withers, his son, King Withers, Jr., his daughter, Keena Withers and his son in law, Dale Cooper Sr.

King is survived by his son, Stephen Withers of Groves, his daughter, Donna Ann Withers Cooper of Nederland and his sister, Olive Hall of Port Neches. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason Withers, Alana Cook, Dale Cooper Jr. and six great grandchildren.

The family will hold a service at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.