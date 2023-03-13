PHOTO FEATURE — Hundreds attend Taste of Gumbo in Port Arthur

Published 9:46 am Monday, March 13, 2023

By PA News

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur on Saturday hosted its 35th annual Taste of Gumbo — the first to be held in person since 2020.

Hundreds filled the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sample gumbo, chicken, pizza and desserts.

The Taste of Gumbo is the club’s largest annual fundraiser, which helps support a multitude of nonprofits in Port Arthur and also provides for dozens of scholarships each year.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — Cinco De Mayo celebrates grand opening in Port Arthur

3 family members drown during outing; 3-year-old found wandering alone

Average Texas gas prices rise 13 cents per gallon in last week; see what’s next

PHOTO GALLERY — Two Nederland seniors surprised with full scholarships

Print Article