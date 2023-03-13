PHOTO FEATURE — Hundreds attend Taste of Gumbo in Port Arthur Published 9:46 am Monday, March 13, 2023

1 of 5

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur on Saturday hosted its 35th annual Taste of Gumbo — the first to be held in person since 2020.

Hundreds filled the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sample gumbo, chicken, pizza and desserts.

The Taste of Gumbo is the club’s largest annual fundraiser, which helps support a multitude of nonprofits in Port Arthur and also provides for dozens of scholarships each year.