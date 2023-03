Texas Department of Transportation outlines lane closures this week in Port Arthur Published 12:02 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation outlined lane closures planned this week in Port Arthur.

According to TxDOT, SH 87 at Taylor Bayou will be down to one lane of traffic Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Repairs are planned, and motorists should expect delays.