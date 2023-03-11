Man sentenced this week for murder after mistrial following 2018 killing Published 12:28 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

ORANGE — A man from Orange was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2018 killing.

Keondrick Arabian Ali Barlow, 24, was found guilty and sentenced by a jury in the death of Octavias Lamont Williams, 38.

The trial was held in Judge Rex Peveto’s courtroom and a jury handed down the verdict and sentencing Friday.

Barlow was previously tried in the homicide in 2021 but that case ended in a mistrial.

Orange Police Lt. Stephen Ward said the department stands by the jury’s decision.

Assistant district attorney Reese Rhodes prosecuted the case and Wendell “Chip” Radford was the defense attorney.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Barlow’s arrest, the Orange Police Department was called to 111 Pine Avenue in December 2018 after Octavias Lamont Williams’ family could not reach him by phone.

While at the residence, an officer noticed the majority of the couch appeared to have been cut and the television from the living room appeared to have been damaged.

Williams was found dead in a bedroom, and police believe his body had been moved due to a large pool of blood and drag marks on the carpet.

Williams’ vehicle was found two blocks away.

An autopsy showed Williams died from two gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide, according to the document.