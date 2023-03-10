Swim lessons, egg hunt among upcoming events in Port Arthur Published 12:28 am Friday, March 10, 2023

As summer nears, the City of Port Arthur is focusing on ensuring residents know about the multitude of activities available for children and families.

“Citizens have a real personable relationship with me,” said Mayor Thurman Bartie. “And so no matter where I am, no matter the venue…they love to tell me one of the main things…our children don’t have anything to do. And I’ve begun, even about a year ago, telling them, you know, ‘why don’t you go to Parks and Recreation or go to the old (YMCA) — that senior citizens center in front. Go there because there are programs that are set for our children from little kids to adolescents.”

Bartie applauded Parks and Recreation Director Chandra Alpough and staff for organizing events throughout the city, but expressed the need for the city to find a larger way to advertise.

“The persons who like to stop me in H-E-B and Walmart, at the service station, at a funeral, at the church, anywhere, to tell me that…there’s nothing for the children to do — I don’t know what rock they’re under,” Bartie said.

Councilwoman Charlotte Moses echoed those statements, adding she recently saw social media posts advertising the annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 1 at Barbara Jacket Park on Gilham Circle.

“I did see the Easter egg hunt on Facebook, and I’m glad for that,” she said. “Maybe there is another marketing strategy that we can get information out. Just marketing it in a bigger platform, so that way people will know. I get the same thing…’there’s nothing in Port Arthur; we have nothing for our children to do.’ Well, I beg to differ. We do have things.”

Upcoming events: