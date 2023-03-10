Swim lessons, egg hunt among upcoming events in Port Arthur
Published 12:28 am Friday, March 10, 2023
As summer nears, the City of Port Arthur is focusing on ensuring residents know about the multitude of activities available for children and families.
“Citizens have a real personable relationship with me,” said Mayor Thurman Bartie. “And so no matter where I am, no matter the venue…they love to tell me one of the main things…our children don’t have anything to do. And I’ve begun, even about a year ago, telling them, you know, ‘why don’t you go to Parks and Recreation or go to the old (YMCA) — that senior citizens center in front. Go there because there are programs that are set for our children from little kids to adolescents.”
Bartie applauded Parks and Recreation Director Chandra Alpough and staff for organizing events throughout the city, but expressed the need for the city to find a larger way to advertise.
“The persons who like to stop me in H-E-B and Walmart, at the service station, at a funeral, at the church, anywhere, to tell me that…there’s nothing for the children to do — I don’t know what rock they’re under,” Bartie said.
Councilwoman Charlotte Moses echoed those statements, adding she recently saw social media posts advertising the annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 1 at Barbara Jacket Park on Gilham Circle.
“I did see the Easter egg hunt on Facebook, and I’m glad for that,” she said. “Maybe there is another marketing strategy that we can get information out. Just marketing it in a bigger platform, so that way people will know. I get the same thing…’there’s nothing in Port Arthur; we have nothing for our children to do.’ Well, I beg to differ. We do have things.”
Upcoming events:
- The City of Port Arthur Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt begins at 3 p.m. April 1 with the hunt starting at 7 p.m. The free event includes face painting, bounce houses, music, food, drinks, arts and crafts and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Registration starts at 3 p.m. at Barbara Jacket Park, 100 Gilham Circle.
- Lap Swim and Water Aerobics takes place Monday through Thursday at the Parks and Recreation Center, 1308 9th Avenue. Open Swim is from noon to 3:45 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., and water aerobics is from 4-5 p.m. The pool is also open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. For more information, call 409-983-8108.
- Learn to Swim courses begin with the first session June 6-15, the second session June 20-29 and a third session July 11-20. Class times are 5-5:45 p.m. and 6-6:45 p.m. and eligible for anyone five and older. The cost is $10 per person per session, which will take place at Mosely Pool, 1217 Joe Louis Ave. Register by calling 409-983-8108.
- Martial Arts classes are available every Monday and Wednesday at 1308 9th Avenue. Classes are from 6-7 p.m. and cost $20 per month per child. For more information, call 409-983-8167 or 409-983-8154.
- The inaugural Sneaker Ball is scheduled for March 11 from 7-10 p.m. at 1308 9th Avenue. The free event is for ages 11-14. To register, call 409-983-8154.