Student-led mission group returning to area to perform Harvey repairs Published 12:22 am Friday, March 10, 2023

For the second time in as many years, students and sponsors from Baptist churches across the state are traveling to Jefferson County to perform work on houses damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

“People are still living in Harvey-affected homes,” said David Scott, director of Bounce Student Disaster Recovery. “It’s been almost five-and-a-half years. We are delighted that there are so many highly motivated students who are giving a portion of their Spring Break to serve these people who have such great needs.”

Scott said approximately 200 people from places such as Dallas, Kerrville and Longview will be working primarily in Port Arthur and Beaumont Monday and Tuesday.

They will begin work at private residences at 7 a.m. and stay until 4 p.m. or the completion of work.

In addition, they will be staying at First Baptist Church in Nederland.

“They have been so gracious to open their facility for us,” Scott said. “They have played a significant role in the recovery efforts. We appreciate their partnership.”

The church also hosted Bounce, which operates through Texas Baptist Men, in 2022.

Last year groups from Kingwood, Brownfield, Kilgore and Port Neches repaired storm-damaged homes in Port Arthur, Nederland and Beaumont.

Bounce has partnered with Jefferson County Long Term Recovery for the mission.

Students from sixth grade through college do any necessary repairs such as roofing, sheetrock installation, and the installation of flooring.

Another group is scheduled to return to Port Arthur June 12-17.

Bounce is affiliated with more than 5,300 Baptist churches in the state. The mission experience that sends church youth groups to disaster-affected areas was created in 2014.

Michelle Brewer with Jefferson County Long Term Recovery Group said in 2022 Bounce volunteers saved the group an estimated $50,000.