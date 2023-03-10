Sponsors needed for constable’s scholarship event Published 12:24 am Friday, March 10, 2023

The 5th annual Constable Christopher Bates Scholarship Breakfast is April 22 from 9-11 a.m. at the Texas Artists Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

Since 2015, Bates has provided financial support and mentoring to a student in the community entering the field of Criminal Justice.

“My goal is to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities by equipping young adults with the tools for success,” he said.

In addition to breakfast, the event includes live music and a guest speaker. Also, the 2023 Constable Christopher Bates Humanitarian of the Year Award will be announced.

“The Constable Christopher Bates Scholarship Breakfast event will benefit students by providing them with funding to assist with getting their college career off to a good start,” Bates said. “The recipient(s) will also be mentored throughout their college experience.”

Bates is seeking sponsors whose donations are tax deductible. Levels range from Bronze for $150 to Platinum for $1,000. All four levels of sponsorship include additional benefits such as reserved seats and recognition during the scholarship presentation.

For more information, call 409-983-8335.