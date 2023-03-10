Man arrested for evading police may face additional charges

Published 12:26 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By Mary Meaux

ORANGE — A 39-year-old man could face drug charges in connection with a brief police chase that took place earlier this week.

Orange Police Lt. Stephen Ward said the police action began with a traffic stop for a headlight violation at Martin Luther King Drive and Strickland Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver, identified as Jamaal Booker, initially sped up and led police on a slow chase in the city before stopping at an apartment complex, where he was taken into custody, Ward said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Booker is charged with evading arrest and booked into jail.

He has since bonded out.

At one point Booker reportedly threw narcotics out of the vehicle window near West Orange Elementary School. Police retrieved and will test the drug, which is believed to be marijuana.

More News

Local officials share impacts of $8.5B plant announcement

Swim lessons, egg hunt among upcoming events in Port Arthur

Sponsors needed for constable’s scholarship event

Student-led mission group returning to area to perform Harvey repairs

Print Article