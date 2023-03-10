DEA, Port Arthur Police make arrest at local game room; suspected crystal meth found

Published 4:50 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By PA News

Bridgette Allen Ramirez

On Friday, the Port Arthur Police Department announced the arrest of Bridgette Allen Ramirez.

Police said the suspect was apprehended Tuesday by the department’s narcotics and gun unit with assistance from DEA agents.

She was picked up on a federal drug charge for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Ramirez was arrested at a local game room.

Police said two baggies of what is believed to be crystal meth were found on her person during a search.

Additional drug charges are pending.

Ramirez was turned over to the custody of federal agents.

