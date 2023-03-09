Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation leads to arrests of Port Arthur, Nederland residents among others Published 7:36 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints on narcotics activity in and around the Hamshire Fannett.

Detectives began an investigation into the allegations. During the course of the investigation, surveillance was conducted, and several traffic stops were made.

One of those traffic stops resulted in the recovery of a gram of suspected meth, a pistol along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Burnham, 32, of Beaumont was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He also had a warrant for a state jail felony theft.

Another traffic stop yielded three ounces of suspected meth, 26 grams of various prescription pills, a small amount of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

Mary Jones, 21, of Fannett and 25-year-old Keyan Boykin (no address given) were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Days after being released from jail, Mary Jones was again stopped, and she was found to be in possession of ¾ lb. of Meth (nearly 333 grams). Jones was again arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

While deputies were in the area of Hwy 124 and Hwy 365 in Fannett, they stopped a vehicle being driven by 44-year-old Jerry Mabrey of Port Arthur.

When asked to exit his vehicle, Mabrey resisted by locking his arms through the steering wheel.

Once additional deputies arrived, Mabrey decided to exit on his own. Deputies located three bags of suspected meth in Mabrey’s pocket.

A search of the vehicle yielded a syringe of suspected liquid meth along with two small bags of suspected Meth.

Mabrey and his passenger, 47-year-old Jennifer Bridges of Nederland, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies were alerted to a suspicious truck that had been parked for quite some time at a convenience store in Hamshire. Through the course of the investigation, a Jefferson County K-9 had a positive alert on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 1 ounce of suspected meth, an assortment of unidentified pills along with drug paraphernalia.

53-year-old Shawn Manning of Port Arthur and 59-year-old Scott Brust of Port Arthur were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about illegal activities in the community is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-Tips (8477), log onto 833tips.com or download the interactive P3 app.

You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.