Rotary Club of Port Arthur hosting Taste of Gumbo Saturday Published 12:28 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur is hosting Taste of Gumbo at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Taste of Gumbo Fundraiser is open to the public, and tickets are available for $10 per person.

Rotary of Port Arthur has served the Greater Port Arthur area through grants funded by the Taste of Gumbo.

This annual fundraiser is the Club’s way to raise the funds to support projects throughout the community.

Rotary is a service club with a belief, commitment, and motto of “Service Above Self.”

Local businesses and organizations are participating in Taste of Gumbo, providing their own gumbo recipe.

Attendees can visit business booths to taste gumbo, vote for the “Best Gumbo,” hear live entertainment, and participate in a silent auction.

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur benefits the community with proceeds from the Taste of Gumbo through:

Higher Education Scholarships (23 awarded in 2022) for area Senior High School Graduating Students

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Development Camp for area High School Junior Students

Bob Hope High School – Interact Student Club

Dictionary Project (in partnership with Museum of the Gulf Coast, MOTIVA and Port of Port Arthur) – Providing over 300 dictionaries to local 3rd Grade Students

Thanksgiving Gift Baskets for 125 Families (in partnership with Community Care-Prayer Outreach Center)

And various other service Rotary projects throughout our Port Arthur area

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur thanks Taste of the Gumbo corporate sponsors:

Texas Gas Service, a Division of ONE Gas

Repulic Services

BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals LLC

Port of Port Arthur

Sempra Infrastructure

Mid-America Contractors, LLC

HEB

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur meets weekly on Thursday at noon at the Port Arthur Public Library at 4615 9th Avenue.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.