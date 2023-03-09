Port Arthur seeking state funding to improve infrastructure Published 12:24 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Port Arthur officials who attended the recent Golden Triangle Days in Austin say they put a focus on infrastructure to better serve current and future residents.

“Staff who attended Golden Days in Austin went there with a single message,” said City Manager Ron Burton. “That message was very much tied into the presentation that was made by House Speaker (Dade) Phelan, which resonated with the fact that there is a $33 billion surplus of funds available by the Texas legislature right now and some of the most pressing needs in the State of Texas, of which Port Arthur is very much acquainted with, is the infrastructure condition in the State of Texas.”

Golden Triangle Days, which took place Feb. 27-28, brought more than 300 delegates from Jefferson and Orange counties to Austin to meet with Texas legislatures.

Burton said city leaders met with State Sen. Robert Nichols, State Sen. Brandon Creighton and State Rep. Christian Hayes.

“We saw the need for putting together a document for the expansion of our water supply — not only our waste water supply but our water,” Burton said. “Anything that requires development, anytime that you see development is required in a community, one of the first things that will be of primary importance is the availability of the water and water infrastructure.”

Assistant City Manager Albert Thigpen said they arrived in Austin with a detailed plan.

“We didn’t go there saying ‘we would like’ without having the actual specificity of the number and the cost,” he said. “As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, our infrastructure is not where we would like it to be. We are making massive efforts to do that, and that does serve a two-fold purpose — one of which is the quality of life for our citizens. We want them to be living their best life while they’re here in Port Arthur.

“And secondly, we are poised for growth. But that growth requires that we have infrastructure able to address and support that growth.”

Burton said a request has been submitted to the Texas Water Development Board, which he called the first step toward obtaining funding.

In addition, Burton said, Port Arthur representatives emphasized the need for improvements to roads and bridges.