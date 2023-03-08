The Temple welcomes community to Breakfast with the Bunny Published 12:24 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Temple in Port Arthur is hosting the annual Breakfast with the Bunny April 8 from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

“Breakfast with the bunny started several years ago and it was our major outreach to our community,” said Phil Chamberlin, senior pastor of The Temple.

“It’s a free gift to our community, letting them have a great time with their kids and also reminding them the real reason for the Easter season which is Jesus Christ.”

Chamberlin said the goal of Breakfast with the Bunny is to give the community a faith-centered family event where families are able to have a good time and enjoy themselves in a safe and loving environment.

“Breakfast with the Bunny is a free community event for all of our outlying areas,” said Maddie Rozell, Temple Kids Director.

“We offer just an opportunity for parents to make memories with their kids. Through this event, we offer a free breakfast, consisting of pancakes, bacon and fruit. We are also going to be having two large egg hunts this year and serving popcorn and cotton candy.”

Also featured at the event is face painting, a petting zoo, door prizes and a live DJ.

Rozell said the biggest part of the event is the showing of the Gospel, which she believes will connect people of all ages to God.

“We can’t wait to see everybody — it’s always a super fun large event,” Rozell said. “We have so much fun making memories with our community and we just hope to see you there.”

The Temple is a non-denominational church located at 4101 Highway 73 in Port Arthur.

For more information about Breakfast with the Bunny, email maddie@umt.org.

By Tim Cohrs