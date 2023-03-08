ON THE MENU — New Mexican restaurant on Jimmy Johnson has classics, drinks and crawfish Published 12:32 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

There is a large new reason to celebrate on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard with the recent opening of Cinco De Mayo Mexican Grill and Cantina.

Placed between Antro Blue Bar and Taqueria La Plaza Garibaldi, Port Arthur’s newest Mexican restaurant brings the best of both worlds — a place for family fun and simple gatherings to a night out with friends.

The restaurant officially opened Monday to a solid crowd.

“It’s been going really good,” said co-owner Jose Carrillo on the first day of operations. “We’ve had pretty positive feedback, and we just opened to the public at 2 p.m.”

Even within minutes of opening the doors, Cinco De Mayo was bustling Monday with folks having lunch while others conversed at the bar.

And outside, there is a patio with games, swings and plenty of room for dining.

“It’s a family restaurant,” said manager Marley Guidroz. “You can bring your kids and play a game of cornhole outside. It’s a place for everybody to come and enjoy themselves.”

The outdoor area behind the restaurant has games, swings and plenty of room for dining.

“Now that we’re open, I really want to focus on Sundays and make a brunch menu,” Carrillo said. “We have a patio outside, so I want people to come out on Sundays and have a mimosa and be outside with the sun and the warmth while enjoying their drinks.”

But whether inside or out, guests can enjoy the best of traditional Mexican dishes, Tex-Mex, and American favorites like cheeseburgers.

And let’s not forget the crawfish.

“My favorite is chicken with bacon and cheese,” Carrillo said. “And we have our plate, Cinco De Mayo. Our fajitas are really good.”

Carrillo said all staff has had input on the menu, but it’s mostly the chef that creates their dishes.

They also have an extensive drink menu.

Faddi Aref of Faddi’s Development Group said it’s taken about three months to get the restaurant ready for business. Faddi’s owns the complex in which the restaurant is located.

Carrillo isn’t new to the restaurant business, as an owner of three La Salsitas Express establishments in Mid and South counties.

But he said the customer interaction is what led him to open a dine-in restaurant.

Cinco De Mayo is located at 3350 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

They host Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with an all-day Happy Hour on Thursdays.