Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 27-March 3

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 27 to March 3:

  • Corey Hillman, 37, Nederland warrants
  • Markeisha Rideaux, 34, warrant other agency
  • Brandon Prater, 42, Nederland warrants
  • Marcy Martin, 57, warrant other agency
  • Clarence Callahan, 21, warrant other agency
  • Derrick Meadows, 38, Nederland warrants
  • Jamie Milo Lee, 37, driving while intoxicated
  • Ernesto Cavazos, 29, Nederland warrants
  • Brian Lane, 48, assault with bodily injury-family violence
  • Adrian Abshere, 20, driving while intoxicated
  • Joshua Hopper, 31, warrant other agency
  • Omar Rodriguez, 38, Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 27 to March 3:

Feb. 27:

  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant, criminal trespass and evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction in the 2700 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of N 18 h Street.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 1100 block of Avenue L.
  • A subject was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of Highway 365.

Feb. 28:

  • A subject was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported assault family violence-impede breathing in the 2100 block of
  • Avenue H.
  • A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Highway 69.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 400 block
  • of N 23rd Street.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 200 block of N Memorial.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 800 block of N 13th Street.
  • A complainant reported terroristic threat in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of Boston.
  • A complainant reported harassment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 1:

  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
  • An officer received information in the 700 block of S 10th Street.
  • A complainant reported an overdose in the 700 block of S 10th Street.
  • A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 2700
  • block of Highway 365.

March 2:

  • A complainant reported a death in the 1000 block of N 22nd Street.
  • A complainant reported a dog bite in the 2400 block of Avenue G.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 200 block of S Twin City Highway.
  • An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in a drug free zone in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • A subject was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 700 block of Atlanta.
  • A complainant reported assault by threat-family violence in the 700 block of
  • Atlanta.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 1800
  • block of Helena.

March 3:

  • A complainant reported burglary of a building and criminal mischief in the 3100 block of
  • Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • An officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Chicago.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 200 block of Gage.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1600 block of S Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported information in the 700 block of N 9th Street.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

March 4:

  • A subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A subject was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2700 block of Lawrence.
  • A subject was arrested for assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A complainant reported assault by threat-family violence in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated BAC greater than 0.15 in the 900 block of Shaw.

March 5:

  • A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Highway 365.
  • An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 3200 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 400 block of 6th Street.
  • A subject was arrested for Nederland Warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

