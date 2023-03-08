Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 27-March 3

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 27 to March 3:

Omar Rodriguez, 38, Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 27 to March 3:

Feb. 27:

A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of Highway 365.

A subject was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported found property in the 1100 block of Avenue L.

A complainant reported a death in the 1800 block of Helena.

A complainant reported possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of N 18 h Street.

A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant, criminal trespass and evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction in the 2700 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 28:

A complainant reported harassment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of Boston.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 1500 block of Avenue K.

A complainant reported terroristic threat in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

A complainant reported a theft in the 800 block of N 13th Street.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 200 block of N Memorial.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 400 block

A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Highway 69.

A complainant reported assault family violence-impede breathing in the 2100 block of

A subject was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2100 block of Avenue H.

March 1:

A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 2700

A complainant reported an overdose in the 700 block of S 10th Street.

An officer received information in the 700 block of S 10th Street.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3100 block of Avenue H.

March 2:

A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 1800

A complainant reported assault by threat-family violence in the 700 block of

A subject was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 700 block of Atlanta.

An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in a drug free zone in the 2000 block of Helena.

A complainant reported found property in the 200 block of S Twin City Highway.

A complainant reported a dog bite in the 2400 block of Avenue G.

A complainant reported a death in the 1000 block of N 22nd Street.

March 3:

A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

A complainant reported information in the 700 block of N 9th Street.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1600 block of S Highway 365.

A complainant reported a death in the 200 block of Gage.

A complainant reported burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Chicago.

An officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

A complainant reported burglary of a building and criminal mischief in the 3100 block of

March 4:

A subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated BAC greater than 0.15 in the 900 block of Shaw.

A complainant reported assault by threat-family violence in the 100 block of Hill

A subject was arrested for assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

A subject was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2700 block of Lawrence.

A subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

March 5:

A subject was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Highway 365.

An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 3200 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported a death in the 400 block of 6th Street.