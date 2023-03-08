Here’s where Port Arthur residents can get free trees to beautify their yards Published 12:28 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

TotalEnergies and the City of Port Arthur partnered with Trees for Houston to bring 1,000 native trees downtown.

The trees are available to residents who wish to beautify their yards.

Residents can drive through Saturday and receive free, three-gallon trees in a variety of native species such as Silky Dogwood, American Beautyberry, Eastern Redbud, Live Oak and American Sycamore.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pavilion, 500 Procter St.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Trees For Houston

Founded in 1983, they have planted more than 700,000 trees to benefit the Houston community. Trees clean the air, mitigate run off, cool the surroundings, and beautify our neighborhoods.