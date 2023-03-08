CHIP SHOTS — Chris Stroud authors 2nd-best finish of 2022-23 PGA Tour season Published 12:04 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

PNG-ex Chris Stroud authored his second-best finish of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season with a T15 in the Puerto Rico Open. Stroud carded an 11-under 277, which was 10 shots off the winning pace of champion Nico Echavarria. He collected $59,850.

The other two players in Puerto Rico with Southeast Texas ties – PNG’s Andrew Landry and Lamar’s MJ Daffue — also made the cut. Landry finished T40 at minus 6 and earned $15,390. Daffue wound up T64 at plus 1 and walked away with $8,208 . . .

None of the above trio is eligible for this week’s Players Championship. Their next playing opportunity will be at the March 16-19 Valspar Championship in Tampa . . .

Former PNG and Baylor star Braden Bailey will make his first start of the 2023 season Thursday in the APT Tour’s Coke Dr. Pepper Championship in Alexandria, Louisiana. Bailey will also be playing the following week in the Coushatta Casino Championship at Kosati Pines in Kinder, Louisiana . . .

There was a three-way tie for first on the front in Monday’s Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias. Teams captained by Doug LeBlanc, James Vercher and Bob West all finished minus 3. That was also the winning score on the back for the foursome of LeBlanc, Robert Gautreaux, Rusty Hicks and Butch Cross.

Closest to the pin winners were Ron LaSalle (No. 2, 1 foot, 11 inches), Tommy Bellow (No. 7, 1-2), Craig Geoffroy (No. 7, 7-5) and Charles Perez (No. 15, 7-11).

Format for the Friday Senior Game was stroke play with handicap. Danny Robbins took First Flight with a 66, besting Jimmy Cady by three shots. Earl Richard won Second Flight by six shots over Gene Jones with a 63. In Third Fight, Cap Hollier’s 64 was two clear of Rick Pritchett. Rufus Reyes edged Dan Flood in Fourth Flight with a 67.

Closest to the pin winners were Cady (No. 2, 7-4, No. 7, 5-11), Hicks (No. 12, 10-4) ad Ron LaSalle (No. 15, 6-6) . . .

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all points count format. Winning with 33 points was the team of LaSalle, Jake Selensky, Hollier and Perez.

Tying for second with 30 points was the team of Cady, Raymond Darbonne, Pritchett and Roy Martinez and the foursome of Bob West, Bob Byerly, Dale Carter and ghost player Dale Anderson . . .

Closest to the pin winners were Bellow (No. 2, 7-5, No. 15, 7-4), Dillard Darbonne (No. 7, 11-2) and Selensky (No 12, 13-4) . . .

Babe Zaharias pro Mitch Duncan will be hosting a Spring Break Junior Golf Camp March 13-16. Juniors will receive eight hours of instruction – two hours a day – in a group setting. Call 409 722-8286 for more information or to register . . .

Golf news should be e-mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.